Edna Violet "Eddie" Jellesed
July 8, 1935 - September 20, 2019
Edna Violet Harrison Jellesed was born to Harry and Violet Harrison in Cleveland, Ohio in 1935. Harry's job with General Motors required him to move all over the country with Violet, Edna, and brother Harry Jr. in tow. Eddie estimated that she went to sixteen different schools by the time she graduated from high school. Eddie learned that singing in a choir or participating in theater gave her the best opportunity to meet other kids. It helped that she had a gift in these areas! The family's travels culminated in Seattle, Washington where Eddie graduated from Lincoln High School. She then enrolled as an education major at the University of Washington where she met the love of her life, Bob, playing bridge in the student union. Bob and Eddie were married on March 22, 1957. Bob dropped out of college to work so that Eddie could earn her teaching degree. Then Eddie worked as a substitute teacher so Bob could finish his education. Over the next ten years they had five kids - Robbie, Kerri, Rusty, Jeff, and Joel. To make ends meet, they often took on extra jobs like cleaning dentist's offices in the evenings and weekends. Eddie was hired to teach at Shoreline Community College near Edmonds, Washington where they lived. Those years were filled with active church membership, managing the household with five children, bowling leagues, and many holidays and gatherings with extended family.
In 1969, Bob was transferred to Eugene to work with American States Insurance Company. Soon after the move, Eddie was hired to teach in the Business Department at Lane Community College. Her love of English and her natural affinity for theatrics made her a popular instructor in her Business English classes. Eddie was loved and respected by students and faculty alike and in 1992 she earned LCC Teacher of the Year honors.
In Eugene, Bob and Eddie met weekly with a group of friends for Bible study. That group grew into what is now Emerald Bible Fellowship. Eddie taught Sunday school, worked with the youth group and sang in church for many years while Bob served on the board. In their free time, Bob and Eddie cheered on their beloved Ducks, bowled in leagues, and played tennis with a wonderful group of people who became life-long friends.
Eddie's pride and joy was her family. Whether cheering on her children and later her grandchildren in their many sports endeavors and musical theater productions, staying up late helping with homework or a school project, or planning the next family gathering or trip, Eddie's love and devotion was a model for the entire clan. A few weeks before her death, Eddie had an opportunity to meet her first great grandchild. Communication had been a challenge and while holding the first member of the next generation, Eddie said clear as day, "You just tell me what you need and grandma will get it for you." That about sums it all up, Eddie's own words describing her to a tee.
Eddie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob, their five children – Rob (Laura), Kerri Sage, Russ (Dyann), Jeff (Marcia), and Joel (Caren), seventeen grandchildren, one great grandson. She is also survived by her brother Harry (Libby), sister in-law Bev (Cecil) and nieces and nephews.
Eddie's family would like to thank the many dedicated people at the Springs at Greer Gardens who provided loving care and support. If you'd like to honor Eddie's memory, please consider doing something nice for those who work in a memory care unit.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019