Edward Allen Kohler, 88, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 of pneumonia. He spent most of his life living in Oregon until moving to a wonderful community in Mesa, Arizona a year ago. He was born June 10, 1930 in Yoncalla, Oregon. Ed graduated from Springfield High School and shorty after joined the US Army where he served in the Korean War. Ed had the privilege of traveling to Washington D.C. on the Veterans Honor Flight last May accompanied by his granddaughter, Mckenzie Hughes.
Ed grew up in the lumber industry where he worked as superintendent at Baker Willamette Lumber Co. and also with Aaron Jones at Seneca Sawmill.
He married Roberta(Bobbi) McCay on April 11,1964. Ed's happiest times were always with his family and friends spending time at our cabin on Odell Lake where he loved to fish and hike. Our family enjoyed many vacations together and he loved his weekly golfing days with his buddies. Ed also was an avid hunter who had the opportunity to hunt in Russia, Mongolia and several other countries.
He is survived by his wonderful wife, Bobbi and two children who had been the pride of his life. Krista Hughes(husband Rex Hughes) and Ty Kohler, along with three grandchildren who he adored, Mckenzie Hughes, Hayden Hughes and Logan Kohler. No service is planned at this time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019