Ed Armstrong lived a life of love, integrity, generosity, and industry for 96 years. He died quietly and peacefully on May 4, 2019, with family at his side. Ed liked to repeat his birthdate: three, three, twenty-three. It had a certain ring to it. He was born in Portland, Oregon to Homer Alva and Gertrude Barth Armstrong. His sister, Mary Louise, died at age 27. Ed attributed his affinity for productive work to his parents. Gertrude was a farm girl who taught Ed how to plant the very best corn when her garden was selected as the official Victory Garden of the Oregon Journal newspaper during the WWII era. Homer, a WWI veteran, established the Armstrong Elevator Service Company and taught Ed the fundamentals of elevators during his teen years. He took a year off his high school career to run the business when his Dad fell ill. His Dad surprised him with a 1932 Plymouth coupe when he returned for his senior year.
Edward Alva Armstrong
March 3, 1923 -
May 4, 2019
Ed attended Kellogg Elementary School and Washington High School. He went on to Oregon State College where eventually he earned his degree in Civil Engineering in 1949, with a hiatus to serve in the United State Army. At OSC he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. His army service was spent mostly in Germany where he directed the repatriation of American soldiers following the war.
Ed married Jeanne Erickson on Easter day, April 21, 1946. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on this date, also Easter, this year.
The family settled in Springfield, Oregon when Ed accepted his first position following graduation. He served as the first Superintendent of the new EWEB Filtration plant, in construction at that time. He left to work for Eugene Truck and Machine Company, where he met Bob Silvis. Together Ed and Bob established the firm of Armstrong and Silvis Consulting Engineers. In time they focused primarily on designs for particle- board plants. In 1967 Armstrong and Silvis merged with Columbia Engineering International, based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Ed, Bob, and their team managed projects locally, in other states, and in China and Venezuela.
Ed was an active member of Structural Engineers of Oregon, serving a term as President.
Ed was chairman of the board of the Eugene Family YMCA when the current building was first opened and continued as a member until his death.
Ed was an active participant and leader at McKenzie River Presbyterian Church. He and Jeanne later joined First Congregational Church of Eugene and have enjoyed a long membership there.
Ed is survived by his wife, Jeanne, their five children: Judy Erwin; Tim Armstrong (Carolyn); Tom Armstrong; Mary Lou Bradley (Larry); and Lisa Armstrong, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by son-in law Douglas Erwin and grandson Aaron Forman.
A memorial celebration will be held in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Avenue, Eugene, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Housing Initiative Fund at First Congregational Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019