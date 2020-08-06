Edward Augustine "Angel Laroda
11/28/1927 - 07/05/2020
Edward Augustine Laroda " Angel" passed away on July 5, 2020. He passed in his home with his friend and home nurse Lindsay at his side. Born in New York on November 28, 1927, he is preceded in death by his Mother Anita and Father Gladstone. Angel has 3 surviving children all living in California, Brian, Barrett, and Irene.
Angel proudly served in the United States Navy from 04-05-1944 to 03-18-1946. He served as an aeronautical engineer. He would share stories of his time aboard and off shop. Angel was a lover of animals. He had many dogs and cats over the years. He left behind his parrot "Charlie" and his two babies, Tigger and Spot, the cats that he treated like children. He would leave cat food on the porch and any cat could come and eat and eventually they made their way into his house and heart.
There are so many words to describe this man who will be missed by many. Our Angel was a devoted friend, of which he had many, sponsor to many members of Alcoholics Anonymous, he himself has 38 years clean and sober. If you ever needed a place to stay, Angel offered his house to you, if you needed something to eat, he would feed you, he was called so many, many times for advice and guidance and never once did her turn his back on anyone who needed him. He ate at our homes, played with our children and grandchildren. He volunteered his time to the Red Cross and the Fairgrounds. He worked at Willamette Family where he continued to make unforgettable friends. Angell managed the apartment on Broadway for several years and they loved him dearly. The ladies found him quite charming.
There was a celebration of life for him on July 26, 2020 and many friends were there to say their goodbye and tell wonderful stories of the "Ang". To everyone who showed up, thanks you so much. There was a military funeral for him on August 5, 2020 at Roseburg National Cemetery.
Father Mark of St. Alice's in Springfield read him his last rites and blessed his ashes. Andreason's of Springfield took very good care of our Angel and I want to thank bot Father Mark and the wonderful people at Andreason's. Part of Angel will be laid to rest with his best friend and sponsor, Gus at St. Benedict's up the McKenzie. In Angel's words " Has anyone told you they loved you today?" RIP Angel , we got this."
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy