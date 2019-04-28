|
Apr. 12, 2019 – Edward Dobson passed away in the early morning hours at his home in Independence, OR, surrounded by his loving family. He was 80 years old.
Edward Dobson
August 20, 1938 -
April 12, 2019
Born Sept. 20, 1938 in Richwood, WV, Ralph "Edward" Dobson was the son of a coal miner and homemaker, Webster and Audrey Dobson. He grew up on their 120-acre farm in Canvas, WV where he developed a strong work ethic and determination that would carry him through life.
Edward married Roberta Meadows and they had three sons, Richard Wayne, Michael Dean and Mark Edward.
A country boy from West Virginia, Edward made his journey west to Oregon with his brothers in search of jobs in the timber industry in 1959. He worked for International Paper Company, Mapleton Sawmill and Truss Joyce for over 40 years. Hard work was important to Edward; anything he set his hand to do, he put his whole heart into.
Edward met Candy Newton in 1980 and they were married shortly thereafter on Sept. 27. They shared 38 wonderful years together in marriage. Edward gained two more sons through this union, Richard Warren and Timothy James Blackwell.
A very talented, gifted and self-taught musician, Edward played rhythm guitar and sang lead in the McKenzie River Boy's Bluegrass band. His music was a life-long joy and passion. He loved to travel to Bluegrass music festivals throughout the U.S. whenever he could. A great storyteller and ornery kidder, Edward loved to laugh; he was also a very loving and tenderhearted soul. He could find the humor in just about anything, and always had a way of kidding family and friends alike. He never let anyone get the best of him. Edward was an excellent cook, a great host and he knew how to put on a spread whenever people came to visit. He had a definite view and strong ideas about how certain things needed to be done (and that's how they were gonna be).
In 1993, Edward retired and later he and Candy embarked on a new adventure building their dream home (from hand-hewn log timbers) on a beautiful mountain-top along the border of Hells Canyon National Recreation Area near Riggins, ID.
Edward Dobson is survived by his wife, Candy; brothers Bob (Cora), Canvas, WV and Rick (Sherry), Noti, OR; sisters Anna Belle Bolling, Eugene, OR and Caroline (Bruce) Dethman, Hood River, OR; sons Wayne (Helen), Nettie, WV and Mark (Mary), Fenwick, WV; stepsons Rick (Mary) Blackwell, Kona, HI and Tim Blackwell, Springfield, OR; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother and father, Audrey and Webster Dobson; brothers Kenneth and Web; son Mike; and beloved dog Duke (all of whom Edward believed he would see in heaven). He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. It won't be the same without Edward; he left his special mark on our hearts forever.
A celebration of life service is planned at the Central Grange in Veneta, OR on May 17, 2019 from 11am-4pm. Notes of remembrance can be brought to the celebration of life service or sent to Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth Street, Independence, OR 97351.
Obituary submitted by: Amanda Dethman (niece), Hood River, OR
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019