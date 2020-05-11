|
|
Edward E. Hummel
4/5/1952 - 5/5/2020
Former Hastings resident Edward E. Hummel, 68, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at CHI - Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, NE.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, NE. There will not be any viewing or visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Edward was born April 5, 1952, in Grand Island, NE to Albert E. & Hattie C. (Wilson) Hummel. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and Korea. Edward moved from Oregon to Nebraska in 2010. He was a truck driver for many years. Edward enjoyed woodworking and watching Nebraska Cornhuskers and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Sister: Susan Ekstein – Glenvil, NE, Nieces: 2, Nephew: 1, Many cousins.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 11 to May 13, 2020