Edward Richard "Mike" Reuter
1922 - 2020
Mike was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, and passed away at 98 on August 14th in his son and daughter-in-law's Eugene, Oregon home. He went to high school at Hill Military Academy in Portland, Oregon, graduating as a Cadet through its Junior ROTC program. Mike attended Washington State College in Pullman, Washington in 1941-42 (Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Freshman Wrestling Team). He entered the service in 1942 and served as a rifle platoon leader and company commander in the Parachute Infantry. In his two years overseas in the European and Mediterranean Theaters, he participated in six major campaigns. He returned to WSC in 1946, served as Varsity Wrestling Coach from 1946 to 1948, and earned a BS in Physical Education. In August, 1947, he married Beverly Ferney, of Richland, Washington, also a WSC student. He received his MS and Ph.D. in Physical Education at the University of Illinois while teaching there from 1948 to 1957. Happy to return to his home state, he taught PE and coached wrestling at the University of Washington in 1958, then left for a similar position at the University of Oregon. There he coached wrestling from 1958 to 1964. He retired from UO in 1984, and retired from the US Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1982. He built and flew Radio Controlled Airplanes and belonged to the South Lane R/C Modelers AMA Chartered Club. He was an active member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and West Coast Airborne. He played the clarinet since junior high, and was a member of The One More Time Marching Band and The Eugene New Horizons Band for many years. Another passion was Dixieland jazz. He attended Traditional Jazz Festivals all over the West, and collected hundreds of jazz tapes and CDs. He loved fishing, camping and exploring the Pacific Northwest, telling jokes, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly, and son, Bob. He is survived by sons Don, David (Janel Erickson), Richard, Kevin, and grandsons Max and Cody. At his request there will not be a service. His remains will be put to rest, along with Beverly's, at Willamette National Cemetery (VA), Portland, OR. No flowers, please, due to allergies.
