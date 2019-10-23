|
Edward Schaaf
07/31/1926 - 09/07/2019
Edward Christopher Schaaf passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at age 93 in Portland, Oregon.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Jude's Catholic Church; 4330 Willamette St, Eugene, Oregon. Family and friends are invited to attend a lunch and reception at the St. Jude's Parish Hall immediately following the memorial mass.
Ed was born on July 31, 1926 in New England, North Dakota. He was one of six children born to Raphael and Mary (Stockert) Schaaf. Ed's family moved to the Eugene area in 1936, where they first lived in the Veneta area and then moved to Eugene where Ed attended Eugene High School.
Ed joined the U.S. Air Force in August 1945. Ed served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the Marshall Islands. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in September 1949.
Ed was united in marriage to Rita Mary Staab on September 3, 1960 in Eugene. They made their home and raised their family in South Eugene. After Rita passed away in 2014, Ed moved to Portland to be near his daughter Julie.
After the Air Force, Ed owned several gas stations in the Eugene-Springfield area, where his love of cars started. He later owned River Road Building Supply in Santa Clara. Ed then worked for nearly 20 years for Eugene School District 4J.
Ed always loved building and fixing things. He completed the basement in their home of 45 years. His garage and "shed" were true works of art – with every inch of space carefully planned, built and maintained. Ed loved to travel. While the kids were young, they loved to camp and toured much of the Western United States. Ed was an avid reader – often highlighting articles and stories for the rest of the family to enjoy.
Ed was a devoted husband and father. Ed's children and grandchildren have many fond memories of growing up and visiting a warm and happy home in Eugene. Grandpa's "to do" lists for family visits were often a source of good humor and fun times. Ed's faith was the cornerstone of his life. He and Rita were founding members of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Eugene.
Ed is survived by his two children Brian (Maureen) of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and Julie (Macy) Lawrence of Portland and five grandchildren: Kathleen, Lizzie, Matthew, Claire and Alison. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Rita Mary, and brothers Valentine, Raymond and sisters Edith, Anna and Eleanor.
Ed's gentle spirit and kind words will be missed by his family and fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019