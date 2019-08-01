|
Edward U. Banker, III
12/19/1935 - 6/5/2019
Edward U. "Doc" Banker, III died June 5, 2019, in Eugene. He was born December 19,
1935 in Aurora, Illinois to parents Edward U. Banker, Jr. and Dorothy (Lannon) Banker.
His family lived in Portland; Rochester, New York; and Seattle while Ed was growing up.
He attended Cleveland High School in Portland; Brighton HIgh School in Rochester; and
graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle in 1953. He attended the University of
Washington, a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and then McMurray College, Jacksonville,
Illinois.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany.
Ed enjoyed a career in radio broadcasting. His daily show on Portland's KOIN featured easy listening music and snappy chatter and was known from 1:00-3:00pm as "Banker's Hours." He moved to Eugene and married Marietta Ernandes in 1979. He was active in the Very Little Theatre and the Lane County Auditorium Association and appeared in productions of "The Price"; "The Andersonville Trial"; "Love Rides the Rails"; "Fiddler on the Roof"; "1776"; and others.
Ed served as a Lane Transit District bus driver until his retirement in 2001.
He is survived by his sons, Edward U. "Eubie" Banker, IV; and Tommaso James "T.J." Banker of Eugene; daughter-in-law, Tanya and grandchildren Mia and Emmett of Eugene; his nephew, Adam Perryman, wife Sierra and grand-niece Cascadia of Portland; sister, Mary Perryman of Coos Bay; and numerous cousins in the Eugene, Salem and Portland areas.
Ed was predeceased by his wife in 1997.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held later in the summer. We have lost a gentle giant.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019