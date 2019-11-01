|
|
Edwin (Ed) Flower St. Clair
June 6, 1946 - October 25, 2019
Edwin (Ed) Flower St. Clair—loving family man, seasoned traveler, doer of good, and cowboy at heart—passed away on Friday, October 25, with his family at his side.
Ed was born in Owatonna, Minnesota to William Weston St Clair and Marion Flower. He spent his childhood summers in Minnesota and winters on family ranches in Arizona and Nevada. Every-day living included riding horses, sharpshooting and tending to his family's properties and cattle. He never lost his love for the wide-open spaces of the West and remained a cowboy at heart his entire life, returning yearly for week-long trail rides through the Arizona mountains.
Ed graduated valedictorian from Admiral Farragut Academy in Toms River, New Jersey. He later studied Chemistry and Math at the University of Arizona and completed his MBA at Carnegie Mellon and Arizona. While in Tucson, Ed met his life-long love and partner, Adrienne Crane. The two married in Eugene in 1972, where they settled down to raise their three sons, Ed Jr, Jim, and Will.
Ed and Adrienne moved to the country in 1982, where Ed would spend the next four decades building and improving the family's home by hand. Ed never lost interest in the world around him and loved working outside on his garden, building multiple ponds with his bulldozer, and maintaining his woodlands. His passion for chemistry blossomed into a pyrotechnics hobby, building beautiful fireworks and rattling the neighbors' windows on occasion. He loved flying and had both fixed-wing and helicopter pilot licenses. After finishing construction of the house, he began the process of building his own helicopter. Throughout this time, Ed proudly defied convention and lived a boisterous life as a loving, caring, colorful, and mentoring community member and family man.
After surviving a ruptured aneurysm in 2000, Ed decided it was time to start exploring the world. As usual, he was determined to see the most unknown and primitive places first. He would surprise Adrienne with tickets to places like Yemen, Sri Lanka, Madagascar and Dubai. At one point he came home with visas to visit North Korea (which she soundly rejected). All told, Ed visited forty different countries. He also found time to do six philanthropy trips with Rotary to Mexico, and one to Uganda.
Ed and Adrienne raised three boys together, who grew up exploring and roaming the family's country property. Ed was a loving and caring father who was highly involved in his sons' lives. He served as a Cub Scout Leader for all three boys. He never missed a baseball game, track meet, or talent show. He was also a dedicated teacher, proactively imparting knowledge to his sons about the world and how it works.
During his 20s and early 30s, Ed acquired and managed real estate holdings in the Pacific Northwest in partnership with his father. They had motels and apartments across the West. In 1970 Ed received his real estate license and paved the way for many of his family members to ultimately join the real estate industry. Ed worked closely with his wife, Adrienne, on their real estate brokerage starting around 2000 and mentored his clients and family to be prudent real estate investors.
Ed was highly involved in Eugene Rotary Club, served on the board of directors of Lane Blood Center for many years, was recognized by 4J for his volunteer work, and received a Golden Apple award. Ed made a practice of taking care of people he saw in need.
In more recent years Ed proved himself to be a kind and gentle man. He enjoyed gardening with Adrienne, going to the Saturday and Farmer's markets, camping on Odell Lake, fishing from his restored 1920s wooden boat, "The Green Hornet," and spending time with his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his wife, Adrienne; his sons, Edwin, James, and William; and by his 5 grandchildren, Emerson, Mackenna, Charlie, Emory, and Eleanor.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8th at 12:30 pm at the First Congregational Church at 1050 E 23rd Avenue in Eugene. A reception will follow at Laurelwood Golf Course from 1:30-4:30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Eugene Southtowne Rotary Foundation in his honor. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 5158 Eugene OR 97405. The mobile blood donation vehicle from Bloodworks Northwest will be onsite during the reception. Blood donations are encouraged.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019