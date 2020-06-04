Edwin Lee
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Lee
July 15, 1929 - June 1, 2020
Edwin Albert Lee, born July 15, 1929 in Stockton CA to Howard and Nora Lee passed away on June 1, 2020. At the age of 18, Ed moved to Lowell Oregon. There, he met his wife Paula who he married July 29, 1949. He served in the Army National Guard and began working at Butte Lumber Company. He later began his career as a truck driver, working for several local companies, the longest being Eddie Roberts Logging in Oakridge. Ed and Paula settled in Springfield in the early 1970's and became active members at New Life Church. Ed is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Allen, a daughter, Sharon Marie, and siblings Bud, Oliver, Florence, Melvin and half sister Alta. He is survived by wife Paula, son Garry, brother Donald, grandchildren Gena, Tara, Brandee and Gregory and Great Grandchildren Noah, Alexis, Dashel and Riley. Services will be held at New Life Church 6/15/20 at 10am with a private graveside service to follow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved