Edwin Lee
July 15, 1929 - June 1, 2020
Edwin Albert Lee, born July 15, 1929 in Stockton CA to Howard and Nora Lee passed away on June 1, 2020. At the age of 18, Ed moved to Lowell Oregon. There, he met his wife Paula who he married July 29, 1949. He served in the Army National Guard and began working at Butte Lumber Company. He later began his career as a truck driver, working for several local companies, the longest being Eddie Roberts Logging in Oakridge. Ed and Paula settled in Springfield in the early 1970's and became active members at New Life Church. Ed is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Allen, a daughter, Sharon Marie, and siblings Bud, Oliver, Florence, Melvin and half sister Alta. He is survived by wife Paula, son Garry, brother Donald, grandchildren Gena, Tara, Brandee and Gregory and Great Grandchildren Noah, Alexis, Dashel and Riley. Services will be held at New Life Church 6/15/20 at 10am with a private graveside service to follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.