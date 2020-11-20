Eileen Davis
4/12/1934 - 11/16/2020
Eileen Annabelle Davis of Springfield, Oregon passed peacefully out of this life and into the next on November 16, 2020. She leaves a heartbroken family who looks forward to seeing her again in the presence of the Lord.
Eileen was born in Duluth, Minnesota in April 1934, the eldest daughter of Louis and Emma Ploski, née Bodin. Her family roots, like so many immigrants to America, passed through hallowed Ellis Island, coming from Poland, Sweden and Finland. Eileen loved her parents very much and enjoyed growing up with her three sisters, Vera, Marilyn and Bonita. She and Vera always had a special bond, being only eleven months apart. Even at the end of her life, Vera was never far from Eileen's thoughts. Her family moved to Oregon in the mid-fifties, settling in Springfield, Oregon. Shortly thereafter she met a fun-loving, good-looking guy named Clifford "Mutt" Davis. They married in 1955 and in 1959 welcomed a daughter, Kathleen. Although they divorced in 1976, they remained good friends until his passing in 1978. She never remarried.
Eileen was a hard worker and had experience in a variety of positions outside the home during her life. One of the earliest was working for Chung King foods in Duluth, when she was just out of high school. She also worked in childcare, decorative wood manufacturing, and finished her working years at Good Samaritan Care Center in Eugene. She loved working there and visiting with residents.
In between, she was a homemaker who kept a house that would make the Ajax White Tornado proud. Taking care of her husband, daughter, and her stepdaughter's sons when they were young, allowed her to blossom in the role that best suited her, caring for others.
She shared a special relationship with her daughter, Kathleen. They would spend many a Saturday shopping and lunching in downtown Eugene, attending concerts by a variety of entertainers and generally having a grand old time. She loved Kathleen's husband, Donald, as a son and enjoyed coming to their home for holidays, barbecues and good times. Trips to Washington state to visit her mom and sisters were filled with lots of jabbering and laughing into the wee hours. Those were the best of times.
For the past several years, she was a resident at Sweetbriar Villa in Springfield. She made a lot of friends during her time there, and the exceptional care she received from so many cannot be overstated. Kelly and Tammie are two women to whom she was especially close. I'm sure many will never hear God Bless America, her favorite song, without thinking of her.
Eileen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen Davis and Donald Sampson of Dexter, OR; step-daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Dan Duval of Springfield, OR; sister Marilyn Stiles of Renton, WA; sister and brother-in-law Bonita and Paul Steinberger of Renton, WA; brother Louis Ploski, Jr. of Duluth, MN; Debra Jensen of Medford, OR, who was like a daughter to her; and numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Vera Biles and brother, Alfred Ploski.
The family thanks the caregivers of Sweetbriar Villa, Bristol Hospice, and Levina Stevens for the wonderful care and friendship they provided. Words are truly inadequate to express how much you are all appreciated.
Visitation is scheduled Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 W 11th Avenue, Eugene, OR. Masks are required. A graveside service followed by interment will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 W 11th Avenue, Eugene, OR. Pastor Erik Post of Springfield Lutheran Church, Springfield, OR officiating. The service may be viewed via the internet. Contact the family for more information.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Greenhill Humane Society to pay tribute to Eileen's love of cats, or to the charity of your choice
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
