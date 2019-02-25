|
On Monday, February 18, 2019, Eilene went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She leaves behind her loving husband of 27 years, Peter Jorgensen, two sons, Ty and Terry Leavitt, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that she is no longer suffering.
Eilene was born in New York and grew up in Springfield, Oregon. She had a strong work ethic, which was ever apparent in her efficient handling of Leavitt Freight Service, of which she was president and owner.
Eilene was always kind and considerate of others. All who knew her would remember how she presented her best self to the world, always dressed "to the nines," and looking perfect in her appearance. She had wonderful times with her many girlfriends, especially her childhood best friend, Marilyn Bender.
Eilene knew the importance of taking care of herself with swimming, exercise, and staying fit. She enjoyed baseball, loved dancing, and took great pleasure in shopping, which she treated as an experience that was not to be taken lightly. She would spend as much time as she needed choosing the item she felt was just right. That was the way she was about all things in life - meticulous and purposeful.
Eilene was one of the most selfless people anyone could know. Her husband, Pete, will always remember how blessed he was to be able to dote on her, open every door for her, and hold her hand through life.
Eilene's family wishes to send heartfelt gratitude to longtime family friend, and her caregiver, Jennifer Gilmore, and to Vivian Borders, a longtime friend and housekeeper for everything they did in service to Eilene. Thank you.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. on March 2, 2019, at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home, with a reception to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 25, 2019