Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eilene Leavitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eilene G. Leavitt


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eilene G. Leavitt Obituary
On Monday, February 18, 2019, Eilene went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She leaves behind her loving husband of 27 years, Peter Jorgensen, two sons, Ty and Terry Leavitt, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that she is no longer suffering.

Eilene was born in New York and grew up in Springfield, Oregon. She had a strong work ethic, which was ever apparent in her efficient handling of Leavitt Freight Service, of which she was president and owner.

Eilene was always kind and considerate of others. All who knew her would remember how she presented her best self to the world, always dressed "to the nines," and looking perfect in her appearance. She had wonderful times with her many girlfriends, especially her childhood best friend, Marilyn Bender.

Eilene knew the importance of taking care of herself with swimming, exercise, and staying fit. She enjoyed baseball, loved dancing, and took great pleasure in shopping, which she treated as an experience that was not to be taken lightly. She would spend as much time as she needed choosing the item she felt was just right. That was the way she was about all things in life - meticulous and purposeful.

Eilene was one of the most selfless people anyone could know. Her husband, Pete, will always remember how blessed he was to be able to dote on her, open every door for her, and hold her hand through life.

Eilene's family wishes to send heartfelt gratitude to longtime family friend, and her caregiver, Jennifer Gilmore, and to Vivian Borders, a longtime friend and housekeeper for everything they did in service to Eilene. Thank you.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. on March 2, 2019, at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home, with a reception to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now