|
|
Elaine Allison
09/08/1942 - 07/31/2019
Lillian Elaine Allison of Springfield Oregon, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 31/2019. Elaine was born in Seattle, Washington on Sep. 8/1942 to Riley and Lillian Lott. She is survived by her husband Bobby Allison, her son Tony Havelock and wife Terri, son Tim Havelock, daughter Elena Michael and two stepdaughters Tammy and Linda Allison. Also Brother Riley Lott Jr and sister Kathy Price. She also leaves many grandchildren, great grand children and great great grandchildren. Elaine attended public school in Springfield Oregon before marrying Morris Havelock in 1960. In 1969 she started working for Payless Drugs in Springfield then moved on to Montgomery Wards and retired after nearly 30 years of employment. Elaine enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Oregon Ducks and Seattle Seahawks. She loved music, bingo, and spending time with her family and pets. Elaine was gracious, forgiving and loved unconditionally. She was a determined witness for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Elaine bravely battled cancer 5 times throughout her life. She was an inspiration to many at the cancer center and gave hope and encouragement to those whom she befriended. A "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday August 24th from 12:00-3:00 pm at New Song Christian Fellowship at 35425 Camp Creek Road, Springfield Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019