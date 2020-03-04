|
Elaine James
March 20, 1944 - March 10, 2020
Elaine passsed away, February 17, after a long battle with Alzheimers disease at Quail Park Memory Care Center.
She was born in Eugene, Oregon to Georgia (nee Beebe) and Ivan Smith. Elaine attended high school at North Eugene and graduated from Lane community college with her Associate Degree.
She married Gerald James, February 14, 1964, and they had two sons; Richard James, and Steven James. Her Husband, Gerald James contracted pancreatic cancer and preceded her in death in 2009. Funeral services were held yesterday, March 10, at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Elaine is survived by Her Father, Ivan Smith, 95, and her brother David Smith who lives In Eugene and her son Steven James.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020