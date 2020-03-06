|
Elaine Loftin
O7-26-1923 - 02-25-2020
Elaine died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of the morning, in the home she had lived in and loved since 1958. She was a tough, independent woman, who had lived on her own with her beloved dogs and cats until very recently. Some of her most cherished memories were of her childhood in Northern Idaho, and her service in the Women's Army Corps in the 1940's, where she met and married Kenneth Loftin, the father of her children. There were many good years, but the marriage ended in divorce. Elaine was a devoted mother to her four children, who she raised in the home died in. She was an avid gardener, spending countless hours working in her yard, which looked like a park, full of trees, shrubs and flowers of every variety. She was highly intelligent and well read, and had a deep appreciation for poetry and the opera. She could recite many poems from memory, and knew the lyrics to practically any song from the 1930s on! Elaine had a very social and outgoing personality. After her kids were grown and she retired from work, she still had much to give. For many years she volunteered at the Harrisburg Elementary School as a classroom aide, and also worked for Adult and Senior Services as a senior companion, driving other older folks to appointments or on shopping trips. One of her major regrets was losing her ability to drive due to macular degeneration, yet she continued to be active and was often seen around the neighborhood walking her dogs. Even after two knee replacement surgeries, she managed to exercise the dogs while pushing her walker. Elaine is survived by her children, Paula, Kenneth, and Charles; her youngest son, Richard preceded her in death; her grandchildren, Maria, Wayne, Lilly, and Reann, and her great grandson, Aven; her sister, Violet, and numerous nieces and nephews. A family gathering where she will receive military honors will take place in Northern Idaho on her birthday. Contributions in her memory may be made to Greenhill Humane Society, or to Oregon Talking Books.
