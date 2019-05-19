|
|
Elaine Marie Dorn, was born October 2, 1941 to Donald and Berniece Dorn in Winona, Minnesota. Passed away May 11, 2019. Survived by devoted husband, Baxter Shaw, sister, Lois Dorn, brother, Roger (Deb) Dorn: daughters, Ellen McChesney, Gail (Darren) Newton, Leah (Bill) Fox, grandchildren, Madison, Camden, Matthew McChesney, Jake & Josh Newton, Amanda & Ashlee Fox & Great-Grandson, Braxton Fox.
Elaine Marie Shaw
October 2, 1941 -
May 11, 2019
Elaine & Baxter would have been married 19 years on July 1, 2019.
Elaine was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Eugene. She and Baxter would attend services at St. Mary Catholic on Saturday evenings & 1st Baptist of Eugene on Sundays where Baxter is a member. Worshiping together was important to them.
Elaine suffered from Alzheimer's for 6+ years but remained cheerful & active. She enjoyed her home & her family, especially grandchildren to the end. Elaine was loved by many including church friends, family members & will be remembered for her infectious smile and cheerful attitude.
Elaine passed away May 11 about 1:30 p.m. at Gateway Gardens Memory Care where she received excellent care. We give a very Big Thank You to Serenity Hospice for the care they gave during her last days.
Memorial Service: 1:00 pm May 24, 1st Baptist, 3550 Fox Meadow Dr. Eugene, OR. Reception to follow service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019