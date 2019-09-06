|
Eldon Bernard Shields
March 25, 1923 - September 2, 2019
Eldon was born to Harold and Ena (Geyman) Shields in Custer City, Oklahoma on March 25, 1923. His first recollection was of the sod home, on a chicken farm, that his family lived in near Ingalls, Kansas. From there, the family moved into a house that Harold build in Geary, Oklahoma. Before the depression, the family traded their home in Geary for a small farm near Pineville, Missouri.
Eldon's parents divorced and he moved, with his mother, to Wickett, Texas while his brother, Elson, stayed in Missouri with their father Harold.
Eldon graduated from Monahans High School, in Monahans, Texas where he was a track star and played the cornet in the school band.
After graduating, Eldon moved to Oregon to get to know his Father and brother. He attended the Eugene Vocational School where he specialized in sheet metal. Before he joined the Marine Corps, Eldon was hired by Boeing to design parts for airplanes.
Eldon served in the First Marine Division, and was stationed in the South Pacific, during World War II.
After the war ended, he made arrangements to meet his wartime friend Alvin Jackson. During that reunion, he met Alvin's sister Esther. The two fell in love and married in February of 1948.
Eldon and Esther had four children. Valda Lundblade (John), Verna Brady, Les (Florence) and Mike. They had seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Eldon once said that the men in his family were either farmers or builders. He chose the building profession. Eldon worked, for a short while, with his father and brother then quit to join forces with his brother-in-law Emmett Jackson, to create the Commercial Tile Company. He later sold his interest in that business and started the Eldon Shields Construction Company. This company built schools and other large buildings all around Lane County.
Eldon retired in 1980 and, after that, spent time traveling the U.S. and Mexico in a motorhome with Esther. They later sold their motorhome and bought a park model in Mesa, Arizona where they spent 17 fun-filled winters playing golf, playing bridge with friends and square dancing. It was in Arizona that Eldon became reacquainted with metal. He completed many beautiful pieces of scratch art and other metal work. He also enjoyed rock collecting, working on genealogy, flying, hunting, fishing and boating.
Eldon believed in giving back to the community. He served as a volunteer fireman, on the board of the McKenzie Highway Water District, on the Building Advisory Committee for School District 4j, on the Building Board of Appeals for the City of Springfield, on the Building Advisory Committee for Springfield School District 19, on the Budget Committee for School District 19, on the McKenzie Willamette Hospital Board of Directors, the Lane County Budget Committee, the Springfield Utility Board, the Carpenter's Apprenticeship Council for the State of Oregon and he was a visiting professional to the College of Architecture and Allied Arts at the University of Oregon. Eldon supported the construction industry by serving on the Construction Specification Institute, the Eugene Contractor's Association and the Association of General Contractors (Eugene Chapter).
Eldon passed away on September 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and by his wife Esther.
After Esther's death in 2007, Eldon found companionship with two lovely women, Sandra Kudelko and Ellen Halonen.
A Memorial Service will be held at Springfield, Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Inurnment has taken place at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Lutheran Church or to the Eugene Mission. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019