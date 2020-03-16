|
|
Eleanor Edwards
January 11, 1930 - March 10, 2020
Eleanor Louise Edwards died on March 10, 2020 at the age of 90 in Eugene, OR of leukemia. She was born on January 11, 1930 in Eugene, OR to Archie and Josephine (Josie) Morningstar. She married Walter Burch Edwards on Nov 9, 1947 in Noti, OR. They were married for 54 years until he preceded her in death at age 75.
Eleanor worked at Agripac Cannery for many years. She enjoyed traveling, vegetable and flower gardening and family.
She is survived by two daughters, Diana Longworth of Springfield and Gail Stewart of Canby; two sons Gary of Vancouver, WA and David of Eugene; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
At her request, there will not be a funeral. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park in Eugene.
Memorial contributions may be given to a cancer organization of your choice.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020