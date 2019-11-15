|
|
Eleanor Weekes Gruman
June 23, 1926 - November 3, 2019
Eleanor (Ellie) Weekes Gruman died in Bellingham, WA on November 3, 2019. Born and raised in Berea, Kentucky to parents who met in China as Christian missionaries, Ellie was a selfless wife, sister, and mother who always had time to listen, a kind word of encouragement to give, and a gentle touch; married to Larry, a Congregational minister, she drew on these attributes to provide unconditional support to countless church and community members. She once sold her blood every month for a year to buy a kit to make a winter coat for a child who couldn't afford one.
Ellie attended Carleton College and received masters degrees from Union Theological Seminary and the University of Oregon. For her master's thesis in the early 1950s she lugged a 25 lb. paper tape recorder around Appalachia to record music and songs that were passed on only by word of mouth, often by people who had never traveled outside their local holler or even seen a car. This work was a perfect way to unify her formal music training with her life as a small-town Kentucky girl.
In between raising four children, leading bell and vocal choirs at church, teaching piano, weaving, bread-baking and playing the organ at church services in and around Eugene, Ellie was an active travel and arts organizer. Concerned about the cost of indulging these two great loves – music and travel – she organized busloads of fellow arts-lovers for dozens of trips to Ashland and to the operas in Portland and Seattle, and helped Larry lead annual tour groups all over the world. She was thus able to lower her cost per activity to levels even an Appalachian child of the depression could abide.
Ellie was a strong tennis player, learning to play as a child from her beloved sister Alice during summers spent at Crystal Lake, Michigan. She loved a quiet evening of cards or a good book by the fire, a potluck dinner or a hike in the mountains, a piano recital or a trip to the coast, a hearty laugh over tea or a casual bike trip around town. With a twinkle in her eye, she was a steady, thoughtful, generous and fun-loving presence to friends in Berea, Bronxville, Missoula, Madison, and Eugene.
Ellie was pre-deceased by her daughter, Jessie, and husband Larry. She is survived by sons Lowell, of Traverse City, Michigan; Paul, of Bellevue, Washington; Peter, of Bellingham, Washington; son-in-law Richard Sloan of New York City; and eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019