Eleanor Wetzel
04/08/1935 - 01/25/2020
Eleanor, or "Ellie" passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at home with family by her side. Ellie was born in Brooklyn, NY to John and Brenda Clark. She had one sister, Patricia Clark (1937-2017) who she, also, called a best friend. Ellie enjoyed working as an executive assistant. She fell in love with Ronald F. Wetzel (1933-1994) and the two were happily married for 31 years until he passed away from cancer. Ron and Ellie had two sons, Rick and Mark Wetzel who they primarily raised in Oxford, NY. Raising two adventurous boys certainly kept them on their toes. After the passing of her husband, Ellie followed her sons by moving across the country to Oregon in 1995. She remained in Cottage Grove, OR for the remainder of her life. Ellie was a very special woman with many passions in her life. She was an avid reader, and loved spending her time volunteering at the Creswell Library. Ellie was an amazing cook, often cooking gourmet meals when all her young sons wanted was macaroni and cheese. She was a very talented quilter and belonged to the quilt group, "Gourmet Quilters." Out of all of her passions in life, Ellie enjoyed spending time with her beloved pets more than anything. Ellie was a great mom, wife, sister, daughter, and friend and will be dearly missed. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Eleanor S. Wetzel at the Village Green- Cascadia Ballroom in CottageGrove on March 8, 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020