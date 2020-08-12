Eleanore Rae
02/16/20 - 07/11/20
Eleanore (Ellie) Henrietta "Jessie" Rae born February 16, 1920, passed away at the age of 100 on July 11, 2020 due to age-related causes. She was born in Bluffton, MN to William and France Otte. She grew up on the family farm along with 9 siblings in Sauk Centre, MN. All her siblings (Olivia Moser, Norbert Otte, Josephine Haskamp, Sally Marthaler, Rose Bromen, Joseph Otte, Rita Hesse and Bertilla Powell) have passed away except her sister Adeline Silbernick from Sauk Centre, MN. Mom adventured out to Oregon when she was 20 and loved it so much that she stayed. She met her husband George Jessie and together they raised their children: Frieda Pearson (Keith), Philip Jessie (Barbara), George Jessie (Gayle), Ellen Brown (Dan) and Julie Jessie Bulorchi (Reza). Julie passed away in 1998. Ellie had a step-daughter Sylvia Caldwell (dcd) & her children, that they have all shared family memories together with. Her husband George passed away suddenly in 1966. Ellie remarried a lovely man named Irving Rae in 1975 who passed away in 1980. From then on, Ellie was content to spend all her time with her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren and friends.
Ellie was active in the Eugene Eagles over the years and had many treasured friendships. She also played cards, especially pinochle any chance she could. She loved reading, traveling, camping and anything to do with nature. Her life was full of love and a deep relationship with God. She has been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since 1941. She was the matriarch of our "Jessie Village" and she will be deeply missed, but her memories we all treasure with a smile.
All services are pending until a safe "Covid" date can be arranged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.
