1/1
Eleanore Rae
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore Rae
02/16/20 - 07/11/20
Eleanore (Ellie) Henrietta "Jessie" Rae born February 16, 1920, passed away at the age of 100 on July 11, 2020 due to age-related causes. She was born in Bluffton, MN to William and France Otte. She grew up on the family farm along with 9 siblings in Sauk Centre, MN. All her siblings (Olivia Moser, Norbert Otte, Josephine Haskamp, Sally Marthaler, Rose Bromen, Joseph Otte, Rita Hesse and Bertilla Powell) have passed away except her sister Adeline Silbernick from Sauk Centre, MN. Mom adventured out to Oregon when she was 20 and loved it so much that she stayed. She met her husband George Jessie and together they raised their children: Frieda Pearson (Keith), Philip Jessie (Barbara), George Jessie (Gayle), Ellen Brown (Dan) and Julie Jessie Bulorchi (Reza). Julie passed away in 1998. Ellie had a step-daughter Sylvia Caldwell (dcd) & her children, that they have all shared family memories together with. Her husband George passed away suddenly in 1966. Ellie remarried a lovely man named Irving Rae in 1975 who passed away in 1980. From then on, Ellie was content to spend all her time with her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren and friends.
Ellie was active in the Eugene Eagles over the years and had many treasured friendships. She also played cards, especially pinochle any chance she could. She loved reading, traveling, camping and anything to do with nature. Her life was full of love and a deep relationship with God. She has been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since 1941. She was the matriarch of our "Jessie Village" and she will be deeply missed, but her memories we all treasure with a smile.
All services are pending until a safe "Covid" date can be arranged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved