Eli R. Joy
8/9/1987 - 5/17/2020
Eli R. Joy, a resident of Blue River, OR left this earth on May 17, 2020 at the age of 32. He was born at home in Arlington, WA to Larry "Scott" and Jennifer Joy. The family moved to a filbert farm in Vida, Oregon not long after his birth. Eli is survived by his parents Scott and Jennifer; sisters Lacey Joy (Jeromy) and Laura Joy-Chapek (Josh), and his two children Sophia and Ezra. Plus, nephews Caleb and Nolan, and many cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Eli lived a short time in Anchorage, AK in 2005 and Prescott, AZ in 2009. However, his home was the McKenzie River, he never stayed away for long; residing somewhere between Vida and McKenzie Bridge for a majority of his life. He attended the McKenzie School District from Kindergarten until he graduated in 2005. During his time there he enjoyed spending time with friends, and creating life- long friendships with not only his peers but the teachers and staff as well. Eli was a great athlete, participating in cross country, football and baseball, even scoring a touchdown at Autzen Stadium during the State Championship Football game. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball, he was an excellent pitcher, with one hell of a fast ball.
In 2006, Eli reconnected with childhood friend, Rosie Winters, what started out as a friendship became so much more. Eli and Rosie had two children and a full life together. Sophia Grace was born in 2010 and Ezra Roman in 2015. Sophia and Ezra were the light of Eli's life, his true joy.
Sophia his princess; he was so very proud of her and excited to watch her grow. He always made it a point to tell her how beautiful she is, never holding back his love for her. Ezra was Eli's best friend and Eli would remind him of that daily. Whether they were fishing, falling trees, cutting wood or learning how to ride the new dirt bike Eli had just gotten him, Eli was where Ezra wanted to be.
Eli was fortunate to have a job he loved. He was an exceptional arborist with a reputation to match. He specialized in tree trimming, storm clean up, pruning, thinning and hazard and dead tree removal. After years of working for others he started his own business in 2017, Above All Tree Service. Examples of his exceptional work can be found throughout Lane County. He was fearless, and anyone who had the pleasure of watching him work, witnessed a true talent. On any given day he could be found in his spurs, roped off to a tree dangling 150ft over the McKenzie River, someone's house or the highway, moving about effortlessly. There are many photos, videos and stories documenting Eli's tree work, it was hard not to be in awe of his abilities.
He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed floating the river and fishing surrounding lakes, landing his first Steelhead this year. He knew all the trails and back roads, spending lots of time cutting firewood. He loved camping with friends and family, swimming in the reservoirs, snowboarding at Hoodoo, and golfing at Tokatee with friends, family and his dad. He was part of the Oregon Country Fair Family, working security at night and spending the days with Rosie and the kids listening to music, eating good food and enjoying fair life with friends.
It was recommended that we provide a brief summary of Eli's life; in the end how can you summarize a life that was so full it could fill the paper with stories of friendship and love. Eli is loved and missed by so many, he was a wonderful friend, brother, son and father, all the things that truly matter in this life. He lived every day to the fullest never holding back and had an incredible joy for life. He was the first to offer up a smile, a hug and to tell you that he loved you. His life was too short but in the end it was so full. May we all live our lives like Eli did; embracing each day, showing kindness and respect for others and always making time for those we love. In the end it only feels right that a man, who spent so much time 100ft in the air, would be watching over us now. You will forever be missed.
Due to COVID 19 a celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is acceptable to gather the number of people he had an impact on.
Due to COVID 19 a celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is acceptable to gather the number of people he had an impact on.
