Elisabeth Marianne Durbin ("Els" to her family and friends) was born November 17, 1953 on the Island of Java, Indonesia to Dutch parents. The family moved to the Netherlands a few years later where they lived for a brief time before emigrating to the United States. As a family of five with eldest son Rudy and younger sister Marian, they settled in Eugene, Oregon. Els kept her friends remarkably close, some dating as far back as her school days at Cal Young Junior High where she was part of the Rally Squad and then at Sheldon Senior High where she was on the Colleens dance team and in the Dublinaires Choir. She happily attended the Dublinaires reunions for over 4 decades after graduating and was active in the Eugene Concert Choir whom she performed with for many years.
Elisabeth Marianne Durbin 1953-2019
As a single parent she raised three children and, while working full time, also attended Lane Community College where she earned an R.N. degree. Els became a surgical nurse and then, in 2002, a charge nurse for the surgery department at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. During her career, she had established a kinship with her fellow nurses in surgery who have described their deep appreciation and awe for how she trained and mentored them with high standards of commitment and excellence, yet with patience, grace, and love. She gained the respect of dozens of surgeons, staff members, and peers as she tirelessly devoted herself to her calling as a nurse, leader, and teacher. Upon its establishment in 2008, it was only appropriate that she transferred to the new Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, just blocks away from where she lived as a child on Raleighwood Street; the same area of old McKenzie riverbottom where she and her sister used to ride their horses and work on the farms during harvest season.
Els had a lifelong appreciation and love of not only horses but many other animals as well. She raised three golden retrievers over the years: Emma, Bailey, and Jake. She raised Emma from a pup. She adopted Bailey and Jake, and patiently trained them from wild farm dogs to eventually become very loving and adorable companions (and relatively civil too!). She also had a strong kinship with the birds, squirrels, ducks and other creatures in her beautiful garden in River Road, where she resided over the last 20 years.
Els was also an accomplished pianist and trained throughout her youth. Motherhood and nursing school left her little time to play in her early adulthood; however, she would pick back up later on. She purchased an old piano from an estate sale and spent countless hours restoring the instrument herself, stripping the paint, sanding and refinishing. For several years following the restoration, her teenage children still at home and later while visiting as young adults, could enjoy the sounds of pieces such as Chopin's Fantaisie Impromptu, Op. 66 or Tchaikovsky's Chanson Triste filling the home.
Els passed away after a brief battle with cancer on May 5, 2019, surrounded by a host of loving family and friends. She is survived by her brother Rudy Dam and sister Marian Dam who both reside in the Seattle area. She's also survived by her children Christopher Durbin, Nichole Albright and Aaron Durbin, and one grandchild, Isabella Liberata, all of Eugene.
Hold a joyful memory of Els. She will be missed.
Services will be held at a later date. For updated information, please see: 5ce60dab78852.site123.me
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019