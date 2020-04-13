|
|
Elisabeth Helene Murrel
April 27, 1924 - April 4, 2020
It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must now say goodbye to their beloved, Elisabeth Helene (Grunebaum) Murrel, who passed away at the age of 95, on April 4, 2020. She passed to the next life in her apartment at the Waterford Grand Assisted Living facility in Eugene, OR.
Elisabeth was born on April 27, 1924 in Heidelberg, Germany. She and her sister were the first set of twins born at the university there. She served in the RAF (British) during WWII and immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950's. Eventually becoming a citizen of her new country, marrying, and having a family. Following her passion, she graduated NEIU in 1963 and began teaching. After a long fulfilling career, she moved from Illinois to Oregon to be near her beloved daughter Rita, where she pursued her interests of swimming and traveling. She was popular, well liked, and had many friends.
Elisabeth was predeceased by her parents, Sally and Hilde (Dreyer) Grunebaum; her husband, Jerry Murrel; her daughter, Rita Murrel; and sister Trudy (Grunebaum) Marlatt. She is survived by her nephew, Silas Manion, her niece, Fabiola (Marlatt) York, grandnephew, Alan Marlatt, and grandniece, April (Marlatt) Locke. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020