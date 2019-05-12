|
|
Elizabeth Adele Pratt left us on April 19, 2019. She died of a stroke at her home at Pebble Beach, California. She was 72.
Elizabeth Adele Pratt
1946 - 2019
Betsy was born September 2, 1946, in Eugene, to George Hayes Pratt and Margaret Shively Pratt. She attended Edison, Roosevelt and South Eugene High (Class of 1964). She graduated from the University of Oregon in 1968, followed by graduate studies at the University of California in Berkeley. She later earned a Masters Degree at Columbia University in New York City.
After earning her teaching certificate, Betsy taught at Oceanside in the Tillamook School District. She then began a 38-year career in the New York City School System. Her favorite assignment there was teaching 6" graders at the Professional Performing Arts School. She also operated a small catering business in New York City.
Upon retirement, Betsy moved to California, most recently living in the Pebble Beach area of the Monterrey Peninsula. She was active in several community volunteer organizations and charities, including Gathering for Women. She was also a volunteer at the ATT Pebble Beach Golf Tournament.
Betsy is survived by her brother Jack and sister-in-law Judy, of Vida and her brother Bill, along with niece Amy Dugan of Portland and nephews Kelly of Leaburg and Ted of Eugene. Betsy loved to travel, particularly to France and Italy. Her generosity was legendary. She loved good food, good books, good friends, and cats - both good and bad. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A gathering to celebrate her memory is being planned for late August.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019