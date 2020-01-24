|
|
Elizabeth Ankeny
August 11, 1941 - January 21, 2020
Elizabeth (Gaskill) Ankeny was born August 11, 1941 in Eugene, Oregon to
Melvin Gaskill and Lois (Johansen) Gaskill. She died January 21, 2020 at the age of 78. She was raised in Eugene and graduated from South Eugene High School in 1959. She married Jon Ankeny September 8, 1959. She always identified herself as a life long homemaker and always said she made a darn good one. Also, she taught kindergarten for a few years when her sons were young. And she managed her husband's plumbing contractor business for over twenty years. Her family will remember her for the fun family parties she planned for them, including costumes. Through the years she enjoyed crafting, reading, walking, and she loved her grandkids to pieces. In her younger years she enjoyed giving birthday parties for her friends, and volunteering at her sons' schools. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, her sons and daughter-in-laws: Mark of Springfield, Todd and Julie of Lancaster, California, and Scott and Julie of Abiquiu, New Mexico, and her six grandchildren, Mike, Jonathan, Zachary, Sean, Nathan, and Stephanie, and one great grandson Steven. She is also survived by her brother Jarold Gaskill of Ferndale, Washington and sister Lynda Keating of Longview, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandson, Brandon in 2013. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at Summer Oaks Park Club House 3220 Crescent Ave., Eugene, OR 97408 on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers for those who wish donations may be made to CASA of Lane County, 174 Deadman Ferry Rd., Springfield, OR 97477 or Relief Nursery Eugene, 1720 W. 25th Ave., Eugene, OR 97405. Her care is entrusted to Major Family Funeral Home.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020