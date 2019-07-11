|
Elizabeth B. Smith of Eugene died on Tuesday, July 2, at 89. Elizabeth was born on August 10, 1929,in Muncie, Pennsylvania, to parents Kenneth Bond and Regina Dorothea (Jaegar)Bond. Elizabeth lived with her paternal grandparents, Harvey and Bertha, and mother during the Depression. After graduating from Millbrook High School, Millbrook, NY, in 1947, she attended Albany Business College. She married William G. "Bill" Smith on June 18, 1955. Betty and Bill settled in Schenectady, NY where Barbara and Bruce were born.
Betty and Bill lived in many different places including Kansas, Colorado, finally settling in Arizona closer to family. Betty worked in supporting roles for staff and students in several colleges and universities, retiring from ASU West in 1998. After Bill's death in 1999, she eventually followed Barbara and Robert and family to Oregon.
Betty settled into life in Eugene joining the Nazarene Church and moving into Churchill Estates, making many new friends, learning new hobbies, and continuing her love of life with frequent outings. She loved being near her now married grandchildren and their wives and welcomed each great-grandchild with such joy! She was delighted in 2016 when Bruce and Vivian also moved here. Betty, aka, "Nana" and "Nannie", fully participated in every family event, delighting in hugs and smiles from all her kin. Betty loved Jesus and was kind, gracious, and helpful to all around her.
The Smith/Smith-Gillespie family wishes to extend our deep appreciation for the loving care and friendship she received from the staff at Churchill Estates for 11 years, and to those who cared for her at Valley West and Mckenzie-Willamette Hospital.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, William George Smith, and infant daughter, Susan Elizabeth. She is survived by her children, son, Bruce W. Smith and wife, Vivian (Livanos); daughter, Barbara Smith-Gillespie, and husband Robert; grandchildren and great- grandchildren, Jesse Smith-Gillespie and wife Andrea (Hudson), and their sons Sawyer and Henry; Ethan Smith-Gillespie and wife, Rachel (Smirl), and their sons Isaac and Jude; and Aubre Rustad and husband Joel, and their daughter, Annabeth.
Betty's memorial service will be held at Eugene First Church of the Nazarene, on Saturday, July 13, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, a contribution could be made to youth mission trip scholarships through the church or your local hospice.
