Elizabeth Ann Dinger
April 30, 1927 - May 22, 2020
Our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed into the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ on May 22, 2020 at her home in Eugene, OR. She is now joyfully planting flowers in His garden.
She was born April 30, 1927 in Condon, OR to John and Theresa (Marick) Stores. She was the last survivor of their 10 children.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her infant daughter, Anna, in 1952, and by her husband, Ervin, of 54 years. She is survived by her three sons, Ervin Jr, Andy, and George, as well as her grandchildren, Lorena Dinger, Stephanie Easterday, and Brent Dinger.
Her early years were spent in the Condon, OR and Cheshire, OR areas. She met Ervin F. Dinger in 1944 when he was on an Army Temporary Duty Assignment to The Dalles, OR area. Upon his return from serving in the Philippines and South Korea in WWII they were married in Beaumont, TX on May 4, 1945. They lived in SE Texas near the border of Louisiana and started their family there. They moved to Deadwood, OR in 1951. From 1954 to 2005 Elizabeth lived in Veneta, OR, whereupon she moved to Eugene and resided there until her passing.
In 1954, Mom, her sister Theresa, and her brother Carl, along with a solid cluster of families from the Veneta, Elmira, Noti, and Crow area started St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Veneta. She was very active in those early years. She was one of many that encouraged the start of an annual fundraiser pit BBQ at St. Catherine's in 1955. Mom and Dad planned vacations around the annual BBQ so that she would not miss the event, which she attended annually through 2019 without missing a single one.
Her family, faith, and church community were the main focus of her life. One of the ways she liked to express her love was growing and sharing her flowers with others. She also enjoyed reading, growing vegetable gardens, and bragging about her group exercise events into her late 60s that included belly dancing.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Veneta at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at a later date.
