1/1
Elizabeth Ann Dinger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann Dinger
April 30, 1927 - May 22, 2020
Our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed into the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ on May 22, 2020 at her home in Eugene, OR. She is now joyfully planting flowers in His garden.
She was born April 30, 1927 in Condon, OR to John and Theresa (Marick) Stores. She was the last survivor of their 10 children.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her infant daughter, Anna, in 1952, and by her husband, Ervin, of 54 years. She is survived by her three sons, Ervin Jr, Andy, and George, as well as her grandchildren, Lorena Dinger, Stephanie Easterday, and Brent Dinger.
Her early years were spent in the Condon, OR and Cheshire, OR areas. She met Ervin F. Dinger in 1944 when he was on an Army Temporary Duty Assignment to The Dalles, OR area. Upon his return from serving in the Philippines and South Korea in WWII they were married in Beaumont, TX on May 4, 1945. They lived in SE Texas near the border of Louisiana and started their family there. They moved to Deadwood, OR in 1951. From 1954 to 2005 Elizabeth lived in Veneta, OR, whereupon she moved to Eugene and resided there until her passing.
In 1954, Mom, her sister Theresa, and her brother Carl, along with a solid cluster of families from the Veneta, Elmira, Noti, and Crow area started St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Veneta. She was very active in those early years. She was one of many that encouraged the start of an annual fundraiser pit BBQ at St. Catherine's in 1955. Mom and Dad planned vacations around the annual BBQ so that she would not miss the event, which she attended annually through 2019 without missing a single one.
Her family, faith, and church community were the main focus of her life. One of the ways she liked to express her love was growing and sharing her flowers with others. She also enjoyed reading, growing vegetable gardens, and bragging about her group exercise events into her late 60s that included belly dancing.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Veneta at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved