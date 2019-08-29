|
|
Elizabeth Brown
January 25, 1952 - August 19, 2019
Elizabeth (Beth) Rose Brown went home to be with her Heavenly Father on August 19, 2019.
Elizabeth was born to Jack and Mavis Brown on January 25th 1952. She was the eldest of 9 children and was lovingly titled the matriarch and she carried that role with pride! However, her favorite role ever was when she became a mom to her son Michael.
Beth worked as a waitress, cook, restaurant manager, and eventually ended up in sales.
While working as a waitress at the airport in Eugene, Beth met the man who would become her husband, best friend, father to Michael, and partner for the next 30 years. Gary Brown, made her a happy woman and he lovingly cared for her up until her final day on earth.
Beth was an extremely devoted grandma to her grandchildren and great grand daughter!
Beth was an avid animal lover! She also enjoyed camping, playing pool, golfing, and video poker!
Beth is preceded in death by her father Jack Brown, mother Mavis Brown, brother Tim Brown, and her son Michael Foster. Survivors include her husband Gary Brown, Daughter Jennifer Pollet, grandchildren-Kristina, Daniel, Rico, Thoren, and Mason, great grand daughter Emma, her brothers Chester and Terry, and her sisters Mary, Jackie, Linda, Fran, and Cindy.
The Memorial Service will be held Saturday September 7th at 11:00 am at Grace Community Fellowship 989 Country Club Rd., Eugene, OR 97401.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2019