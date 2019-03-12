|
|
Alice "Beth" Elizabeth Whyte Ferguson
May 9, 1922 -
March 1, 2019
Beth passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon. Born in Gilliam County, she was the fourth of five children born to George Whyte (son of Joseph Whyte, a Canadian immigrant from Scotland, and Isabelle Hardie from Gilliam County) and Alice Adlard, daughter of Fred and Catherine Adlard from Ajax, Oregon. The Whytes lived on 30 Mile Creek for several years before moving to a ranch on Rock Creek.
After graduating from high school Beth attended St Anthony Nursing School in Pendleton. While in Pendleton she met Roger Ferguson from Springfield Illinois, a radio operator with the Army Air Corps on temporary duty in Pendleton with the Civilian Air Patrol They were married in Boise on November 23, 1943 and had four children:
Doug, born in Oregon City; Joe, born in Pendleton; Fred born Shreveport, LA.; and Suzanne born in St. Johns, Newfoundland.
The family moved many times while Roger served in the Air Force, providing an opportunity to see most of the continental USA. Beth was both a homemaker and worked as a Registered Nurse through their many moves, working primarily in obstetrics.
Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1961, Roger worked as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America and the family lived in Wallace Idaho and then moved to Eugene in 1965. They returned to north Idaho in 1972, building and operating a KOA campground in Pinehurst while Beth continued with her nursing career. After selling the campground, they became inspectors and consultants for KOA, traveling the entire country offering assistance to other KOA owners, eventually settling again in Eugene.
Beth and Roger celebrated 50 years together before his passing in 1994.
When she retired from her nursing career, Beth worked as the volunteer coordinator for Sacred Heart Hospice for many years. Her volunteer work earned her recognition as a Volunteer of the Year in 1995, and the honor of carrying the Olympic torch as it passed through Eugene in 1996.
Throughout her life, Beth maintained the values she learned growing up on a ranch in Eastern Oregon: Focus on her family, caring for others, and working hard. She enjoyed baking, preserving and canning, and working in her gardens. She grew vegetabled but her passion was her flowers. She was especially proud of her prolific African violets, which she would start from seed. Beth also loved to sew; she made many of her childrens' clothes and made countless baby quilts in her later years. She spent hours reading, but found her greatest pleasure spending time with her family. She could have a no-nonsense attitude, but that was always tempered by her sense of humor.
She is survived by her four children, grandchildren Brian, Heather, and Brandon, and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. The family suggests donation to Sacred Heart Hospice in Beth's memory.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 12, 2019