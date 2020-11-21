Elizabeth "Betty" Sheets
January 18, 1948 - November 19, 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Sheets of Eugene passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was 72.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo., to Richard and Rosemary Peek Oakley. Betty grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Affton High School, also in St. Louis, with the Class of 1966.
After high school, she worked at Sears, Roebuck & Co. with her mother, Rosemary, and her stepfather, Virgil Wagner. Betty also worked for the Selective Service, in downtown St. Louis, Mo., with her stepmother, Doris Oakley. Doris introduced Betty to her future husband, Jeffrey "Jeff" Sheets, while he served in the U.S. Army. She married Jeff Sheets on Feb. 4, 1967, in St. Louis, Mo.
Betty devoted her life to loving and enjoying her family including her two sons. Once her sons were grown, she volunteered as a Meals on Wheels driver and worked for the American Red Cross. Betty also worked for retailers Meier & Frank, JC Penney, and Fiddler's Green before retirement. She loved her dogs, especially Cocker Spaniels, crossword puzzles, reading, walking, and family genealogy. Betty was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Eugene.
Betty is survived by her husband, Jeff, of 53 years; two sons, Daniel (Michelle) of Monroe and David of Eugene; two grandchildren; stepmother, Doris of St. Louis; step sister, Caroline of St. Louis. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard, and one sister, Marirose.
Family and friends can share memories of her on Facebook at the "In Loving Memory of Elizabeth 'Betty' Sheets" group, located here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3259922140786376
Also, in her memory, you can make a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, American Red Cross, or Meals on Wheels Lane County.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy