Elizabeth Whetstine, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Granite Bay California.
Elizabeth Whetstine
August 10, 1939 -
March 25, 2019
She is survived by her three children, Michael Spilman (Laura), Pamela Berthiaume (David), and Trish Gemulla (Bill, and grandchildren Erin and Mike), her brother Victor Farina (Polly, niece Lisa and nephew Tony), and nieces Charlotte Kelley and Debbie Olson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Francis FArina-Olson.
She was born Joan Elizabeth Farina in San Francisco, CA on August 10, 1939. Raised in San Carlos and Stockton, Elizabeth graduated from Carlmont High School (where she met her husband, Craig Spilman). She attended UC Berkeley and Heald College. She spent a 25-year career in administrative support at the University of Oregon (where she was known as "Sunshine") and then at Stanford University. She finished her career as a nanny for several Bay Area families.
We will remember our mom as a warm, fun-loving spirit who possessed a strong faith in God. Whenever we had a challenge in our lives, we could count on her attentive ear, wise advice, and prayers to help us through.
She loved unconditionally and left that legacy to be passed on by those who received it from her.
Her number one passion in life was raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Eskaton Lodge Granite Bay and Sutter Care at Home (hospice) for their caring support of our mom.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019, which would have been her 80th birthday.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019