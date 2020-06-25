Elizabeth Winn
11.8.1942 - 6.6.20
Elizabeth Winn died at age 77, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Monterey, California. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1942. Her Eugene connection was her husband Daryl Winn. Daryl was in the 1960 graduating class at South Eugene High School and was on the board of directors of KVAL television station. She and her family enjoyed many summers at their family cabins on the McKenzie River near Armitage Park. Daryl went to graduate school at the University of Michigan where he met his wife Elizabeth. She received a Bachelor of Arts in History at the U of M in 1964. They married in 1965; moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1971 and had two sons, David, and Tom. Daryl was a business economics professor at the University of Colorado for 45 years. Daryl and Elizabeth moved to Monterey, California in 2016 to be close to their children in the San Francisco Bay area. She enjoyed dogs, film, literature, art, and traveling around North America. playing golf, and camping. She was also a global traveler and was very interested in world culture, history and politics. She is survived by her husband and her two sons.
More Eugene family history.
Daryl was the son of Thomas and Leola Winn. Thomas and Leola grew up in Coburg Oregon. Thomas graduated from U of Oregon, founded the city's largest CPA firm, Winn & Co. and was one of the founders of Eugene Television which owned KVAL and stations in Coos Bay, Roseburg and Boise, ID. Thomas and Leola had many friends in Eugene. Elizabeth needed dental work on one of her many visits to Eugene. The dentist ask why she was in Eugene. She said she was visiting her father-in-law, Thomas Winn. The dentist said there was "no charge" for his work that day.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.