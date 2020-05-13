|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Wright Else
01/31/1923 - 04/26/2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Wright Else died on April 26, 2020 at age 97, in Portland, Oregon from complications of pneumonia. She was born near Onalaska, WA on January 31, 1923.
Betty grew up in and around Silver Creek, WA. During her teen years, the family moved to Corvallis, OR where Betty attended OSU. In 1943 she married the love of her life, Edgar Jager, US Army Pilot. During WWII, they lived in various places around the country including Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. Betty was quite forthright when asked by one of Ed's superiors how she liked whatever state they were in that she didn't like it at all and would rather be home in the PNW!
After their time in the military, Betty and Ed settled in Eugene, OR and raised their children, Gary and Kristin. After the children began school, Betty attended Business College and then spent a long career working as a registration clerk in public schools, Colin Kelly Jr High and North Eugene High. Though she worked full time, she was also the quintessential homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, baker and cook. She made use of the abundant produce from her garden and the orchards of Lane County, canning and freezing yearly. This chapter in her life ended when Ed died in 1978.
A couple of years later Betty married Don Else and the two enjoyed a happy retirement, spending time with family and wandering about the Willamette valley as well as taking spontaneous visits to the beach.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Jager, son Gary Jager, second husband, Don Else and daughter Kristin Jager. She is survived by her son-in-law, David Johnson, nieces Michelle DelGrosso and Jeanette Norman, and by two grandchildren Gary Jager (Jr.) and Nena Reiser.
A family gathering to celebrate Betty's life will take place in Vancouver, WA at a time later in the summer when gathering is once again permitted. For information contact [email protected] or call 360-606-2293.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 13 to May 17, 2020