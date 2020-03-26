|
Ellamae Mathers
12/17/1927 - 03/14/2020
Ellamae Mathers passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Mathers and her brother Delbert Papenfus.
Ellamae was born and raised in Pleasant Hill on the Papenfus ranch. Ellamae's parents were Fred Papenfus and Linda Papenfus. Ellamae met Harold at a dance when they were 16, and they married at the First Christian Church in Eugene On November 30th 1947. They were married for 69 years.
Ellamae worked at the Telephone office in Eugene in 1946 and was a member of the American Legion in Springfield. Ellamae was an avid volunteer, working at the voting precinct for several years and serving as a room mother for her children's school. In 1965 Ellamae and Harold bought Mathers Market at Cedar Flat, which they owned and operated for 25 years before retiring in 1980.
Ellamae was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and other family get-togethers. She and Harold enjoyed traveling in their camper, and to the Oregon coast. They took three trips to Hawaii together.
Ellamae is survived by her brother Don Papenfus; son Mike Mathers and his wife Teresa Mathers, daughter Shirley Clarke and her husband Tim; grandchildren Jeannine Clarke and her husband Tony, Vernon Mathers and his wife Stacy, and Dan Mathers.
There will be no service. The family ask that in lieu of gifts donations be made to Green Hill Humane Society. Our family would like to Thank Gateway Gardens for all their help they gave to our Mother and grandmother.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020