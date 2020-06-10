Ellen Blanche Anderson
May 10, 1930 - June 8, 2020
Ellen B. Anderson was born May 10, 1930 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Arthur and Grace Thomson Cook. Ellen moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where she met Edgar Donald Anderson. They were married March 2, 1962 in Coos Bay. The couple had one son, Daniel. Ellen was a homemaker and when Dan started school, she began her long career as a cook in the Springfield Public Schools. At retirement in the early 90'she was the Head Cook at Douglas Garden Elementary. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, fishing and traveling with Edgar in their motor home. Ellen had a special place in her heart for children and over the years donated dozens of knitted hats for those in need. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar and her parents. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dan and Cathy Anderson; her grandson, Matthew and her brother, Fred Cook.
Ellen will be laid to rest with her beloved Edgar in a Private Family Service at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations in Ellen's name to the National Kidney Foundation. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.