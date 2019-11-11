|
Ellen Smith
3/8/46 - 11/9/19
Ellen Louise Smith, affectionately known to some as Els (age 73) of Eugene, Oregon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 9, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Eugene on March 8, 1946 to Julia and Ira Hooker, Ellen was predeceased by her parents, and two baby girls that she lost at birth. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Smith Andrews (Berkeley), and siblings Duane Hooker (Joanne), Barbara Lindley, Norman Hooker (June Marie), Mary Freeman and Nancy Laws (Dan), as well as beloved nieces and nephews, along with their loving children, and her ex-husband, Julie's father, Robert David Smith.
The Hooker Family lived in Westfir from the time Ellen was born until they moved to Coburg when she was in the fourth grade. Although Ellen was in the first graduating class of Sheldon High School, the classmates that remain her true lifelong friends, she met while attending school out at Coburg.
After completing Western Business School in Portland, Ellen spent her career as a bookkeeper and office manager, within the lumber, advertising and legal industries. Ellen's analytical mind, that relished preparing balance sheets, also led to her love of solving Crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and Rummy Cube and creating patterns to make clothing and quilts.
Ellen had a passion for travel, but especially enjoyed going on long car drives, which was reminiscent of her childhood when the family of 8 would pile into the car on Sunday afternoons. These rides included all of the things that she cherished the most, including spending time with her daughter and sisters, holding her 12 year-old puppy Ebbie in her arms, and seeing the Coburg Hills, lighthouses on the Oregon Coast and rolling green fields.
Ellen especially loved planting and gardening, and whenever she lived, she took her ferns, dahlias, rhubarb and roses along with her. An avid agate, shell and rock hunter, these treasures decorate her home in baskets and jars.
One of the things that Ellen liked best was watching her Ducks WIN, whether cheering them on at the Rose Bowl after tailgating, or watching from home. No matter the challenges that life threw at Ellen, she never stopped Fighting Like a Duck.
You only had to meet Ellen to know that the thing she loved most was people. She was incredibly kind and sweet and gave everyone her whole heart. In return, Ellen was adored by all and will be incredibly missed.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Hospice at 677 E. 12th Avenue, Suite 110, Eugene OR 97401. This organization made it so that Ellen could stay comfortably at home surrounded by family and friends. Everyone at Hospice that helped Ellen was incredibly kind, patient and understanding - a true blessing.
A memorial will be held for Ellen at noon on Saturday, the 16th of November at Coburg United Methodist, 91193 N. Willamette Street, Coburg. All friends and family are welcome to attend the service, with a reception to follow.
