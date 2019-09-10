Home

Ellen Tracy


1927 - 2019
Ellen L Tracy of Eugene died August 5 of age related causes. She was 92. A private memorial service is planned. She was born May 9, 1927 on a farm outside of Dayton, Oregon to John B and Alda P Stilwell. She married Robert E Tracy Jr on February 21, 1948 in Eugene, OR. Robert preceded her in death on April 23, 2012.
She graduated from the University of Oregon in 1961 with a bachelors degree in education. She taught elementary school for School District 4J in Eugene from 1961 to 1985. She completed her master's degree and additional post-graduate hours in special education at the U of O during her career, and taught special education classes there for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Shannon Hanson of Eugene; a son, Bradford of Portland; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Remembrances to FOOD For Lane County.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
