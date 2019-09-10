|
Ellen Tracy
5/9/1927 - 8/5/2019
Ellen L Tracy of Eugene died August 5 of age related causes. She was 92. A private memorial service is planned. She was born May 9, 1927 on a farm outside of Dayton, Oregon to John B and Alda P Stilwell. She married Robert E Tracy Jr on February 21, 1948 in Eugene, OR. Robert preceded her in death on April 23, 2012.
She graduated from the University of Oregon in 1961 with a bachelors degree in education. She taught elementary school for School District 4J in Eugene from 1961 to 1985. She completed her master's degree and additional post-graduate hours in special education at the U of O during her career, and taught special education classes there for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Shannon Hanson of Eugene; a son, Bradford of Portland; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Remembrances to FOOD For Lane County.
