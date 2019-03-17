|
|
Ellenor Ruth (Blanton) Goswick Sr.
April 28, 1924 -
March 4, 2019
Ellenor Ruth (Blanton) Goswick passed away March 4, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 94 from natural causes. Ellenor was born on April 28, 1924 to Henry and Pearl Blanton, teachers in Southern Oregon. She and her sister Paula Francis Casebeere lived in Bly and Merrill while their parents taught school. Ellenor attended Myrtle Creek High School and graduated from Chowchilla High School in Central California in 1939. She enrolled at San Jose State College in 1940 with the intention of becoming a teacher like her parents. However, while attending college she fell in love with Jack M. Goswick of San Jose, CA and he forever changed her life. They married on December 7, 1941 and instead of teaching she raised five children.
Ellenor and Jack lived in several locations between Oregon and Northern California before finally settling in Eugene in 1968. Ellenor liked to reminisce about leaving college to live in tents and rustic cabins in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park near Weott, California where Jack was a park ranger during the early years of their marriage. Their daughter Ruth remembers learning about rattlesnakes and skunks at an exceedingly early age. Ellenor and Jack continued to enjoy the outdoors throughout their life together with family camping trips and later by travel trailer in their retirement. After Jack died in 1995, Ellenor continued to travel throughout the Northwest via bus tours and even ventured as far afield as Alaska and the Caribbean.
Ellenor never learned to drive however she became extremely knowledgeable of the Lane Transit system. She knew which bus to catch to go to work, visit friends, and attend church with the Religious Society of Friends Church.
She, like her mother Pearl, was a member of the Daughters of Rebekah. She joined in 1969 and continued to participate to the end of her life. She loved their many functions and took pleasure in describing her ball gowns and skit outfits. She served in many roles including the Chief Matriarch for Wimawhala Ladies Encampment Auxiliary.
Family members insist that walking or running to catch the bus while carrying her large purse packed to meet any need surely contributed to her long, healthy life and enabled her to triumph over cancer at age 87. During the final years of her life, Ellenor lived comfortably with the loving care of her daughter, Rose.
Ellenor was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Paula Francis Casebeere (Ray), her husband Jack Marion Goswick Sr. and her youngest son Herbert Bruce Goswick. She is survived by Ellenor Ruth Southern of Peoria, AZ; Jack Marion Goswick Jr. (Lori) of Cottage Grove, OR; Henry Franklin Goswick (Carol) of Eugene, OR; her daughter-in-law Janet (Smith) Goswick of Bellevue, NE; and Rose Marie Gunther, of Eugene, OR; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019