Ellsworth Peterson
01/31/1923 - 07/19/2019
Ellsworth D. Peterson, 96, passed away in his home in Oakridge July 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Forestvale Memorial Park in Oakridge with a Memorial Service to follow at The First Baptist Church 47606 School Street, Oakridge, Oregon at 11:00. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to learn more about Ellsworth and sign the online guestbook.
