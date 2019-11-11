|
Elmer Loyd Kimery
06/15/1938 - 11/08/2019
Elmer "Loyd" Kimery also known as Popeye of Cottage Grove, passed away November 8, 2019. Loyd was born on June 15, 1938 in Nampa, Idaho to Elmer P. and Martina B. (Ferguson) Kimery. Loyd married Claudia Lucille Angel on May 8, 1959 in Cottage Grove, OR. Loyd completed four years of college and worked as an electrician. He also owned Kimery Electric and was an electrical inspector for the City of Coos Bay, OR and Eugene, OR.
Loyd enjoyed woodworking, camping, computers, CB radios, old country music and was an avid reader. Loyd was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cottage Grove. Loyd is survived by son; Joe Kimery (Shari) of Cottage Grove, daughters; Laurie Colton-Roberts (Terry) of Eugene, OR and Mary Whiting of Cottage Grove, brother; Ronald Kimery of Baltimore, MD, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Loyd was preceded in death by his wife; Claudia Kimery, son; Andrew Kimery and son-in-law; Tom Whiting. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on November 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Cottage Grove and Inurnment at Hawley Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Cottage Grove. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019