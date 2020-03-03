|
|
Elmer "Buster" Massengill Jr.
June 21, 1950 - February 21, 2020
Buster lost his life to influenza and pneumonia on Feb. 21, with the love of his life, wife Carol by his side in Jonesboro, AR. He loved his truck and he loved his dogs - Tazzy, Kiki and Worm.
Buster is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carol of Eugene; Mom Leta Massengill of Springfield; children: Tina Fluent and Seth Smith of Eugene; Jessica and Mary of Springfield; Bonnie Massengill of Roseburg; brother Leroy of Port Orford; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Emerald Park in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020