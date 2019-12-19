|
Elouise Hoisington
12/15/1927 - 11/23/2019
On November 23rd, Elouise Hoisington went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and "Gigi" to her great grandchildren.
Born December 15, 1927, in Centralia, Washington, she was the third of three daughters born to George and Uella Maston. The family moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where she met and married the love of her life, her husband of 66 years, Phil Hoisington.
Elouise and Phil moved to Eugene, Oregon, where they attended Eugene Bible College. They were youth leaders and she taught Sunday School at Church of the Open Bible. Elouise also worked at McCracken Moving and Storage Company during that time.
After Phil graduated from Bible College, he and Elouise pastored a church in Sprague River, Oregon for two years before moving back to Eugene.
In 1958 the whole family moved to Paso Robles, California, so Phil could attend Cal Poly to study for his teaching degree. Elouise worked for her sister, and brother-in-law in the office at their Golden State/Foremost dairy distributorship for 9 years.
The family moved back to Eugene in 1967. Elouise worked primarily as an office manager in the timber products industry. She worked at Star Lumber Company, and as office manager at Menasha Wood Products. After retiring from Menasha, she worked for a short period of time in the office at Rexius Forest Products.
Throughout her life, Elouise was always active in her church. She taught Sunday School, worked with the high school/college youth and young marrieds. She sang solos, sang in and directed the church choir, played piano and organ, and was involved in the women's ministry.
Elouise had the gift of hospitality; she enjoyed hosting family and friends. Her cookie jar and candy dishes were always full. She enjoyed playing the piano, china painting, cooking, reading, studying the Bible and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elouise is survived by her children: Dan (Molly) Hoisington of Springfield, Dianne (Chuck) Yonker of Springfield, Steve (Sheryl) Hoisington of Eugene, Michelle (Joe) Eckroth of Eugene, 4 grandchildren, Timani Reynolds, Clint Hoisington, Jessica Milstien and Chuck Yonker Jr, and 8 great grandchildren.
She will be forever in our memories and always in our hearts.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019