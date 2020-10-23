Elsa Hildegard Guthrie
12/8/1921 - 10/20/2020
Elsa Hildegard Guthrie, 98 of Eugene, OR passed away peacefully of natural causes in the Pete Moore Hospice House on October 20, 2020. She was born December 8, 1921 with her identical twin sister (Ella Martan) to Franz and Bertha (Ruhnau) Gunther in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Ella passed away in 2013. Elsa married Jack Guthrie on August 20, 1949 in Portland, OR. They were married for 71 years. They lived along the West Coast and settled in Eugene in 1967.
Elsa is survived by her husband, Jack, daughter Denise McPherson and husband Barry of Newport, OR; daughter Paula Guthrie-Scott and spouse Mary of Eugene, OR; daughter Elaine Senff and husband Les of Mulino, OR; four grandchildren (Danielle Wadkins, Erin Wadkins, Ryan Senff, and Joy Blikstad); six great grandchildren (Michael Wadkins, Eric Wadkins, Steven Wadkins, Lindsay Lovell, Jadon Senff, and Cooper Blikstad).
Elsa spent her time raising their children. When the youngest went off to middle school, she volunteered for over 40 years at the Eugene Hearing and Speech Center. Her faith was the most important thing in her life. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, held several positions in the congregation, and attended church each Sunday. Elsa and Jack belonged to Mission Builders and spent 10 years building churches or additions to churches. She loved gardening and spent many hours out in her yard.
Due to COVID19, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Plans for a future service will be announced to the family and friends once a date is available. She will be laid to rest at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Lutherwood, 22960 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy