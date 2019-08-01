Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Caldwell


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Caldwell Obituary
Elsie Caldwell
04/02/1931 - 07/14/2019
Elsie Miles-Caldwell (previously Libby) passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 14th at Coos Bay Hospital. She is survived by her husband Seth Caldwell, son Mike Libby and daughters Twila Steiner and Barbara Johnson. She was preceded in death by daughter Julie Johnson. The family invites all that knew her to join them in Celebrating Her Life on Saturday, August 3rd at 1pm @ the First Baptist Church, 1935 25th St, Florence, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.