Elsie Caldwell
04/02/1931 - 07/14/2019
Elsie Miles-Caldwell (previously Libby) passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 14th at Coos Bay Hospital. She is survived by her husband Seth Caldwell, son Mike Libby and daughters Twila Steiner and Barbara Johnson. She was preceded in death by daughter Julie Johnson. The family invites all that knew her to join them in Celebrating Her Life on Saturday, August 3rd at 1pm @ the First Baptist Church, 1935 25th St, Florence, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019