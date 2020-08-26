Elsie Cornelius
December 17, 1922 - August 21, 2020
Elsie was a very loved lady who left a Godly heritage to her family and friends. She made the world a better place for almost 98 years with her kindness, generosity, quick wit, and big smile!
She was raised and married on Dixie Mountain where her family homesteaded. She attended NW Christian College, St. Elizabeth Hosp. School of Nursing and was in the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps. She would have served active duty had WWII not ended. She worked at Emanuel Hosp. in Portland then Sacred Heart Hosp. in Eugene. Being adventurous, as a young girl she was a Whistle Punk for her Dad and Grandfather's logging company, she took flying lessons and even summitted Mt. Hood.
Elsie was active in her community including Gideons, Grange, WCTU (Women's Christian Temperance Union) and a member of Jasper Christian church for 65 years. She enjoyed reading her bible, sewing, swimming, gardening, piano, and cooking.
Elsie's Godly heritage will live on through her large family of 6 children Ken and Karen Cornelius, Roger and Gina Cornelius both of Springfield, OR, Marilyn and Gil Costin of Belfair, WA, Ron and Sherry Cornelius of Colleyville, TX, Nancy and Robert Wilkinson of LaQuinta, CA and Allen, and Twyla Cornelius of La Grande, OR. 34 Grandchildren and spouses, 47 Great Grandchildren and spouses, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren, sister and husband Leona & Virgil Pease of Rio Rancho, NM.
Elsie is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Vern Cornelius, brother and wife Don & Laura Nelson.
Services will be Wednesday, September 2 at Springfield Memorial Gardens. Viewing from 11-1:30 followed by a Gravesite Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Pall Bearers will be her 6 granddaughters: Jennifer Culp, Angie Harris, Melissa Bergland, Sarah Golden, Tiffany Cornelius and Courtney Wilkinson.
In lieu of flowers Elsie would love you to purchase Gideon Bibles in her memory. Send donations to:
Gideons Int'l, P.O. Box 187, Springfield, OR 97477
(memo Elsie's name on your donation).
On line @ Gideons.org/donate
and click on GideonCard.
