Elsie H. Kaiser
1950 - 2020
March 18, 1950 - June 25, 2020
Elsie H. Kaiser, aged 70, passed away peacefully in her home in Eugene, Oregon on June 25, 2020. She was born in Marietta, Ohio to Benjamin F. Hall and Betty L. Fogle in 1950. She spent most of her childhood and adult life in the Midwest.
Attending school primarily in Ohio, she graduated from Marietta College with a degree in political science and a law degree from the Ohio State University. She then entered government service and provided legal advice to the Internal Revenue Service for the next 20 years. During her tenure there, she rose from a new attorney to that of a Special Trial Attorney, a position where she dealt with cases involving millions of dollars and sophisticated technical corporate issues. It gave her some degree of pride that one of her cases was even cited by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Elsie pursued many varied interests, such as singing in the church choir, making dollhouse miniatures, collecting unique Christmas tree ornaments, and participating in a reading mentoring program for disadvantaged elementary school children in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was an avid reader as a child and volunteered at her local school library. She never lost her love of books and libraries and was always proud of passing on that love of reading to her two children. She also adored all animals and was frequently found with a dog or cat on her lap.
Elsie met Robert D. Kaiser at her work and fell in love. She married him in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1980. She made her home in Indianapolis and Cincinnati prior to moving to Eugene, Oregon in 2015 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Although she only recently moved to Oregon, she loved it here, with its mild winters and beautiful scenery.
She is survived by Robert D. Kaiser (husband), Betsy Bender (sister), Laura Kaiser (daughter), Robert B. and Jessika Kaiser (son and daughter-in-law), James, Charlotte, and Christopher Kaiser (grandchildren), and Marco (her beloved dog).
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
