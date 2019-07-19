|
Elva Kropf
September 9, 1921 - July 17, 2019
Elva (Miller) Kropf of Harrisburg, Oregon passed on to eternal rest on Wednesday July 17th, 2019 at her home, at the age of 97.
She was born in Elkhart County, IN., the daughter of Ezra and Susie (Weaver) Miller.
In 1946 she married Wilbert Kropf, who preceded her in death in 2012 after 66 years of marriage.
Elva was baptized in her youth and was a faithful member of the Mennonite Church. She was a loving and virtuous wife and mother.
Family members who survive include daughters Edith (Jose) Patzan of Harrisburg, Oregon, Mary (Curvin) Kreider of Squaw Valley, California, sons Larry (Beulah) Kropf of Pelkie, Michigan, Leland (Christina) Kropf of Harrisburg, Oregon, James (Maria) Kropf of Harrisburg, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by three children. A son Samuel Ezra (1981), and daughters Evelyn Faye (1997) and Martha Alicia Birky (1999).
There will be a viewing Monday, July 22 from 5 to 8pm at the Halsey Mennonite Church followed by a Funeral Service on Tuesday July 23rd at 10 am at the Halsey Mennonite Church.
Memorials may be made to Christian Aid Ministries c/o Harrisburg Mennonite Church.
