Elyse (Lyly) Polston
08/10/1989 - 07/09/2020
Elyse (Lyly) Starkey Polston, age 30, died Thursday July 9th, 2020. Elyse was born to parents Lisa and Jim Poston on August 10, 1989 in Norman, Oklahoma. Elyse and family moved to Eugene, OR in 2007 and it remained her home until her death. Elyse attended three different high schools but worked hard to keep connected to a vast network of friends even across city and state lines. After graduating from Winston Churchill High School, Elyse attended classes at Lane Community College before moving on to start work in customer service, as a caregiver, freelance writer, artist, and graphic designer. Elyse had the unique ability to create connections with people and loved to find community wherever she went. Elyse's sharp mind, immense wit, and even bigger heart was why she was known by friends as the "social glue" that united them. She constantly uplifted others and prioritized spreading positivity to those around her. Those who knew and loved Elyse are heartbroken and will miss her but hope that she will be remembered as a creative loving soul. Elyse died surrounded in love by her parents, Jim and Lisa Polston and sister Shelby Polston by her side. She is survived by her immediate and a large extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Honorariums can be sent to Oregon State Parks Foundations at https://www.orparksforever.org/

